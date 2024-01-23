ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commons Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.8% in the third quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 269.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 28.4% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 33,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 6.7% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE NOW traded down $2.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $749.60. 405,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,786. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $405.37 and a fifty-two week high of $766.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $694.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $614.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.67 billion, a PE ratio of 97.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total value of $684,418.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,603,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. Argus boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $653.68.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

