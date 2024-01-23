Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Holdings Increased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,105 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.8% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Shopify by 14.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 897,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,299,000 after purchasing an additional 114,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Shopify by 45.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Shopify from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Shopify from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.74.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE:SHOP opened at $80.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.05 and a 200-day moving average of $64.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.22 and a beta of 2.28. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $83.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

