Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) PT Lowered to $38.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 60.95% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Shares of SGML opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.27. Sigma Lithium has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $43.18. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.34 and a beta of 0.57.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $96.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.86 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sigma Lithium will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

