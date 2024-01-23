Signaturefd LLC Acquires 28,041 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,041 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 573.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,372,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,486,202. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.74 and a 200-day moving average of $66.97. The company has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.21.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.42%.

Several brokerages have commented on GIS. Piper Sandler cut their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

