Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,988 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $13,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.97.

Tesla Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSLA traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $209.14. 105,303,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,487,820. The firm has a market cap of $664.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.14, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.07 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

