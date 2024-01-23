Signaturefd LLC Buys 2,189 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,878,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,032,000 after buying an additional 147,722 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,473,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,272,000 after buying an additional 84,680 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 7.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,998,000 after buying an additional 57,478 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 8.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 668,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,469,000 after purchasing an additional 54,582 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,147,000 after purchasing an additional 17,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

NYSE TM traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $201.40. The stock had a trading volume of 228,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,793. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $132.35 and a 52-week high of $202.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $272.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.48 and a 200-day moving average of $178.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $3.20. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $79.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.69 billion. Equities analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.52 EPS for the current year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

