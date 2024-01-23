Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,294 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 479,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,738,000 after purchasing an additional 158,477 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.4% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 10,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 165,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.9% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 150.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 106,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 2.8 %

DAL stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.01. 15,212,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,914,966. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $49.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on DAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

