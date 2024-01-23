Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 43.5% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACWX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,687,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,109. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $51.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.72.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

