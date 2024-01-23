Signaturefd LLC Grows Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,635 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.43. 31,311,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,601,000. The company has a market cap of $160.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $45.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.25.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

