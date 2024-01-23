Signaturefd LLC Has $3.44 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,867 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.8% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.2% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 15,449 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 4.4% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,708,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,377,336. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.07 and a 200-day moving average of $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $176.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.95.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

