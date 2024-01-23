Signaturefd LLC Has $3.95 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 5,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dechtman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,944. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $166.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

