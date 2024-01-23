Signaturefd LLC Has $47.75 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,059 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of Signaturefd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Signaturefd LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $47,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,755,906 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after purchasing an additional 499,927 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,332,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,889,000 after purchasing an additional 178,211 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $918,324,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $321.49. The company had a trading volume of 820,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,761. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $305.24 and a 200 day moving average of $289.55. The firm has a market cap of $105.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $224.00 and a one year high of $322.55.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

