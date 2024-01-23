Signaturefd LLC Has $5.19 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,183 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after purchasing an additional 490,793,569 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4,186.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,887,092,000 after buying an additional 3,769,125 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,562 shares of company stock valued at $24,690,269. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Adobe

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $6.41 on Tuesday, reaching $597.18. 2,432,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,504,487. The company has a 50 day moving average of $601.18 and a 200 day moving average of $557.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $633.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.76, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.