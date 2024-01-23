Signaturefd LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,394,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,520 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.6% of Signaturefd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $60,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after acquiring an additional 152,648 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,001,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,302,744. The stock has a market cap of $115.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $48.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average of $45.49.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

