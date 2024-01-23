Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,007,739 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 1,027,282 shares.The stock last traded at $22.78 and had previously closed at $22.82.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.37.

Get Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

About Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.