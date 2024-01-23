Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $4.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $5.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 16.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SIRI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.98.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SIRI

Sirius XM Stock Performance

SIRI stock opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.