SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

SLM has increased its dividend by an average of 54.2% annually over the last three years. SLM has a payout ratio of 15.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SLM to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

SLM Trading Down 0.7 %

SLM stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,799,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,372. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.24. SLM has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $19.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLM

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). SLM had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SLM will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLM. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in SLM by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SLM in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 38,282 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,541,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $101,733,000 after buying an additional 45,321 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on SLM shares. Wedbush upped their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on SLM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised SLM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SLM from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Featured Stories

