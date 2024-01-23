Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ CREG opened at $1.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27. The company has a market cap of $12.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.94. Smart Powerr has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.20.
Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Smart Powerr
Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.
