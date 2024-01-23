SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of SmartRent in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $3.40 to $3.20 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get SmartRent alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SmartRent

SmartRent Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of SMRT stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. SmartRent has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.68 million, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.13.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.34 million. SmartRent had a negative net margin of 24.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. SmartRent’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Analysts expect that SmartRent will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bruce C. Strohm purchased 41,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $117,274.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 182,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,298.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in SmartRent in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Blue Door Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SmartRent by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Door Asset Management LLC now owns 1,985,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SmartRent by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 571,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 166,024 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SmartRent by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SmartRent by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

About SmartRent

(Get Free Report)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.