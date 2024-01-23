Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.88

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.88 and last traded at $48.50, with a volume of 26919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.01.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of -1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.41.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.33). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kristen Yen sold 17,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $676,508.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,917.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 25,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $696,387.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,436,967.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kristen Yen sold 17,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $676,508.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,917.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,243 shares of company stock valued at $7,017,328 in the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLNO. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $94,523,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $9,471,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $39,160,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $36,563,000.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

