Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) VP Sells $23,973.12 in Stock

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) VP Robb William Engle sold 4,162 shares of Sono-Tek stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total value of $23,973.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,100.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Robb William Engle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 18th, Robb William Engle sold 5,981 shares of Sono-Tek stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $35,048.66.

Shares of Sono-Tek stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.66. 16,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,420. Sono-Tek Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.86 and a beta of -0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.12.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sono-Tek by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sono-Tek by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sono-Tek by 5,263.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 50,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sono-Tek by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 293,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 135,076 shares during the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

