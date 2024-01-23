SOS (NYSE:SOS) Shares Down 4.2%

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.85. 47,355 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 180,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

SOS Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in SOS during the third quarter worth $106,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SOS during the second quarter worth $47,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SOS by 28.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 414,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 91,536 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SOS by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,130,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 344,718 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in SOS by 28.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 37,624 shares during the period.

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data.

