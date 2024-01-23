Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Buys 523 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of IWY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.54. 29,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,371. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $124.96 and a 1 year high of $182.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.60.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

