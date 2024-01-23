Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 10,887 ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDOW. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 239,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 139,593 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the second quarter valued at $2,723,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the second quarter valued at $1,401,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 46.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 114,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 36,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the fourth quarter valued at $647,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDOW traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $18.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,749,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,632,483. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $31.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average of $22.90.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

