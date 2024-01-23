Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 40.5% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 9,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 24,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at $845,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.07. 525,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,646,043. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.60 and a 200 day moving average of $129.42. The firm has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.91%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.15.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

