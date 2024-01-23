Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $423,000 Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.37. 3,632,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,355,998. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.42 and a 200 day moving average of $44.27. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.