Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $49,000 Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 986.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SIRI shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.98.

Sirius XM Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SIRI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.37. 1,251,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,016,780. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.81.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

