Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,392,000 after acquiring an additional 125,287 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $234,118.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,319.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $234,118.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,319.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,880 shares of company stock worth $23,217,307 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 0.6 %

SMCI stock traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $438.76. 3,113,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,931,743. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.11 and a fifty-two week high of $485.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $299.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.58.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.22). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMCI. StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $335.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price for the company. Nomura assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.00.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

