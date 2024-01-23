Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAM. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $433,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Boston Beer by 13.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total value of $36,199.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 306 shares of company stock valued at $105,436 in the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Boston Beer from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.54.

NYSE:SAM traded up $6.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $365.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,656. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $346.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.00. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $296.27 and a 52 week high of $420.49.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $601.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.88 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.83%. On average, analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

