Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $585,108,000 after buying an additional 50,291,574 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 10,769,881 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,333,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $197,944,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.51. The company had a trading volume of 10,905,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,765,625. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $205.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.27 and a 200 day moving average of $184.77.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.