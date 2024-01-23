Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 91.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 141.1% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTIS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.90. The company had a trading volume of 250,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,648. The firm has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.64. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

OTIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

