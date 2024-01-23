Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,827 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 216.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Wright Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 50.4% in the second quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 1,955,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,425,000 after buying an additional 655,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,955,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,884,000 after acquiring an additional 860,233 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $92.55. The company had a trading volume of 455,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,022. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $96.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2757 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

