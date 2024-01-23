Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Sells 659 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.35. 197,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,634. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.36. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $48.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

