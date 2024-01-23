Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,286 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 50.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,286 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock remained flat at $56.87 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,139,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,673,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.78. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $44.75 and a one year high of $57.08.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

