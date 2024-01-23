Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 53.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,478 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,266,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,662,031,000 after buying an additional 144,717 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,984 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,110,000 after acquiring an additional 788,079 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,360,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,968,000 after acquiring an additional 338,649 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,665,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,652 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $128.51. 121,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,727. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $79.16 and a 1-year high of $129.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

