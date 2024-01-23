SP Asset Management LLC Acquires 493 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

SP Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,692 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,494 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,333 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTSH. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

CTSH stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.94. 750,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,712,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $56.45 and a 1 year high of $78.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.10 and a 200-day moving average of $69.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

