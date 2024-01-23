SP Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

SP Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,500 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Freshworks worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Freshworks by 210.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $153,227.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,307.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $153,227.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,307.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $105,009.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,294.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,022 shares of company stock worth $5,313,903. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on FRSH. Barclays dropped their price target on Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Freshworks from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Freshworks from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.65.

Freshworks Stock Performance

Shares of Freshworks stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $21.89. 1,382,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,371,387. Freshworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.24.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $153.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.37 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

