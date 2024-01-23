SP Asset Management LLC Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

SP Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after acquiring an additional 286,169 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $2.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.75. 2,440,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,059,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.79.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

