SP Asset Management LLC Has $13.11 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

SP Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,330 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 1.5% of SP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $13,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,071,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,940,412,000 after purchasing an additional 324,823 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,987,000 after buying an additional 25,268,032 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after buying an additional 26,267,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,357,000 after buying an additional 64,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,549,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,190,252. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.79. The company has a market cap of $177.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $50.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WFC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.90.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

