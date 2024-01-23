SP Asset Management LLC Has $2.89 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

SP Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $444.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,191,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,456,310. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.76 and a twelve month high of $445.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $428.53 and its 200-day moving average is $412.54.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

