SP Asset Management LLC Has $6.24 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

SP Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $6,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBB. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,803,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.91. 817,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,702. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.97. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $111.83 and a twelve month high of $139.49.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares Biotechnology ETF
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
