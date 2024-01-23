SP Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

SP Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10,232.0% in the third quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 530,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,763,000 after purchasing an additional 524,901 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 352,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $112.03. 535,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,209. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.83. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $112.69. The company has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

