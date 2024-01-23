SP Asset Management LLC Purchases 527 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

SP Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,623 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 1.3% of SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,443 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.94. 4,447,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,823,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.04 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

