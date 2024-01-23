SP Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

SP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on PAG shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.60.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAG traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.25. 43,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,325. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.19. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.74 and a 52 week high of $180.84.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.04 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 3.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.75%.

Insider Activity at Penske Automotive Group

In related news, Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 46.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

