SP Asset Management LLC Sells 359 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

SP Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,501 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Intel by 98,521.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after buying an additional 177,941,231 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Intel by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after buying an additional 20,836,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $626,573,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Intel Stock Up 0.7 %

INTC stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.55. 20,747,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,142,488. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.05. The stock has a market cap of $204.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.