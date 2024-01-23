S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lowered its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $1,969,000. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE SPGI traded up $2.03 on Tuesday, hitting $446.49. 816,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,011. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.14 and a 12 month high of $447.00. The company has a market cap of $141.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.76, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $427.11 and a 200-day moving average of $398.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

