SPACE ID Price Reaches $0.26 on Major Exchanges (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar. One SPACE ID token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000666 BTC on major exchanges. SPACE ID has a total market capitalization of $122.22 million and $27.99 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SPACE ID Token Profile

SPACE ID’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,996,383,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,245,041 tokens. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol.

Buying and Selling SPACE ID

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,996,383,931.0227869 with 467,245,041.02278686 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.28352475 USD and is down -1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $21,297,007.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPACE ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPACE ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

