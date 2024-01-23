Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SDE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$7.65.

TSE:SDE opened at C$2.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.82. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of C$2.63 and a 52 week high of C$16.66. The company has a market cap of C$516.14 million, a PE ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.88.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.07). Spartan Delta had a net margin of 84.25% and a return on equity of 80.76%. The company had revenue of C$81.88 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Spartan Delta will post 0.3902133 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Spartan Delta

In other Spartan Delta news, Director Kevin Overstrom purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$571,960.00. In other Spartan Delta news, Director Kevin Overstrom purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$571,960.00. Also, Director Fotis Kalantzis bought 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$424,200.00. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

