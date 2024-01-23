SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp lessened its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 264,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,973,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of XBI traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,972,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,870,870. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.