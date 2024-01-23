SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Neumann Capital Management LLC

Neumann Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 46.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Bensler LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.34. 323,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $132.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.21.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

